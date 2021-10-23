Cunningham rushes for 3 TDs, Louisville tops Boston College

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Malik Cunningham rushed for three touchdowns, including a 14-yard clinching run with 2:53 remaining to cap a milestone performance, and Louisville overcame four turnovers to beat Boston College 28-14 on Saturday to snap a two-game losing streak. The Cardinals won despite three first-half giveaways and another in the fourth that allowed BC to get within a TD. Cunningham rushed for 133 of his 240 offensive yards and reached 2,000 career yards rushing along with becoming the fourth Louisville player with 30 rushing TDs. Eagles QB Dennis Grosel passed for 141 yards and a TD but tossed two interceptions.