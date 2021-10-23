DeRozan helps Bulls beat Pistons 97-82

By CASEY DROTTAR

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 21 points, Nikola Vucevic added 15 points and 18 rebounds and the Chicago Bulls beat the Detroit Pistons 97-82. DeRozan put an exclamation point on his night, finishing a thunderous third quarter dunk despite getting hit in the face by Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo. His efforts helped give the Bulls their first 3-0 start to a season since 2016. Saddiq Bey led the way for Detroit with 20 points and 16 rebounds.