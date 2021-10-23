Drag racer slams into spectators in Texas; 2 children killed

KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators, killing two children and injuring eight other people. A 6-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy were killed Saturday afternoon at an event called “Airport Race Wars 2” at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport. The organized event involved drivers speeding down a runway as they competed for cash. The injured victims were taken to various hospitals, including a 46-year-old woman who was listed in critical condition. The majority of the other injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Kerville is about 60 miles northwest of San Antonio.