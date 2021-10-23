K-State rallies past Texas Tech 25-24, ends Big 12 skid at 8

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Skylar Thompson passed for 296 yards and the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, rallying Kansas State in the second half of a 25-24 victory over Texas Tech. The Wildcats came up big on Texas Tech’s final two plays with a pair of sacks. Thompson’s TD pass to Deuce Vaughn with just over six minutes left helped the Wildcats end an eight-game Big 12 Conference losing streak. The Red Raiders couldn’t hold a 24-10 halftime lead in a sixth consecutive loss to Kansas State.