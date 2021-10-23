Koeman: Barcelona can’t be afraid of Madrid in ‘clásico’

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman says his team can’t be afraid of Real Madrid in the first “clásico” of the season on Sunday. It will be the first clásico since Lionel Messi departed from Barcelona, which has been struggling on and off the field since then. Koeman says Barcelona has to “play without fear. We have to show that we can win and that we will be motivated to win from the start.” Barcelona was off to a tough start but picked up two straight victories for the first time this season ahead of Sunday’s clásico at the Camp Nou Stadium.