Nimz, Valparaiso break away from Dayton in 2nd half, 45-28

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Ben Nimz threw for 233 yards and a pair of touchdowns and Valparaiso upended Dayton 45-28. After taking a 14-3 lead, the Beacons surrendered 17 unanswered points as Dayton went into halftime leading 20-14. Valparaiso rallied with four touchdowns and a field goal in the second half. Robert Washington scored on a 34-yard run to give the Beacons a 24-20 lead they would not surrender. Dayton’s Jack Cook threw for 247 yards but completed only 16 of 36 and was picked off twice.