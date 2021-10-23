Pappas rallies Morehead State to 27-24 win over Marist

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Mark Pappas threw for 396 yards and three touchdowns, rallying the Eagles past Marist 27-24. The Eagles won their fourth straight game and remained unbeaten atop the Pioneer Football League with Davidson. They are off to their first 4-0 start in league play since 2002. Pappas, who was 32-of-52 passing, threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns, an 18-yarder to Matt DeBlaiso and a 25-yarder to Matt Guilfoil, the latter giving the Eagles a 27-24 lead with just over a minute remaining. Austin Day threw for 202 yards including a touchdown and an interception for the Red Foxes.