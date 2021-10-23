Perry’s 5TDs lead Brown past Cornell 49-45

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — EJ Perry threw four touchdowns and his 30-yard scoring pass to Graham Walker with 29 seconds helped send Brown to a 49-45 win over Cornell. Brown ended a three-game losing streak against Cornell and now has won two of its last three games following a three-game skid to start the season. The Bears scored three touchdowns in the final 7-1/2 minutes. The Big Red took their last lead when Richie Kenney threw a 25-yard score to Thomas Glover with 1:59 left. Jameson Wang threw for 121 yards and two scores and rushed for 101 and scored once for Cornell.