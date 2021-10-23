Vantrease throws for 3 TDs, Buffalo piles up 11 sacks in win

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Kyle Vantrease threw for 241 yards and three touchdowns, Buffalo had a program-record 11 sacks, and the Bulls defeated Akron 45-10. Touchdown runs by Vantrease and Dylan McDuffie gave the Bulls a 17-3 lead midway through the second quarter. Buffalo went on to lead 24-10 at halftime and controlled the second half, outscoring the Zips 21-0 after halftime. Vantrease finished 15-of-20 passing for 241 yards. McDuffie gained 111 yards rushing on 23 carries. Kyler Laing was credited with 3 1/2 sacks for the Bulls and Daymond Williams had 2.