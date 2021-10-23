Verstappen takes pole over Hamilton to start U.S. Grand Prix

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Red Bull’s Max Verstappen edged championship rival Lewis Hamilton for pole position in qualifying Saturday at the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix. Hamilton had put his Mercedes in front on his last lap at the Circuit of the Americas before Verstappen bumped him out moments later by .209 seconds. It was a dramatic drive to pole in their season-long tussle for the championship and sets up tense start to Sunday’s race when Verstappen and Hamilton will sprint to the first uphill turn. Since the track opened in 2012, the winner has come from the front row every time.