Barcelona fans harass Koeman after Madrid wins at Camp Nou

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Angry fans surrounded Ronald Koeman’s car and shouted insults at the Barcelona coach as he tried to leave Camp Nou following his team’s latest painful loss since the departure of Lionel Messi. Barcelona slumped to a 2-1 home defeat to Real Madrid in front of 86,000 spectators back for Camp Nou’s first “clásico” match without crowd restrictions since the pandemic. Koeman had to endure the vitriol of dozens of mostly young men, some of whom slapped the car, as he edged forward in his car until getting away. Real Sociedad drew 2-2 at Atlético Madrid and has a one-point lead over Real Madrid at the top. Barcelona is ninth.