Blackhawks put 2 more players in NHL’s COVID-19 protocol

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Riley Stillman and forward Jujhar Khaira have joined Patrick Kane in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. The winless Blackhawks also said assistant Marc Crawford will not coach against the Detroit Red Wings because of the protocol. The struggling Blackhawks are off to a 0-4-1 start. Kane leads the team with four assists and five points. Defenseman Ian Mitchell was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League.  

