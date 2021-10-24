Dybala returns to rescue Juventus in 1-1 draw at Inter

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Paulo Dybala returned from injury to rescue Juventus as it snatched a 1-1 draw at Inter Milan in the Derby d’Italia. Dybala converted a penalty a minute from time to cancel out Edin Džeko’s first-half opener for Inter. Inter remained third. It is seven points behind Napoli and AC Milan. Napoli earlier saw its perfect start to the season end with a 0-0 draw at Roma. It is above Milan on goal difference alone after the Rossoneri beat Bologna 4-2 on Saturday. Giovanni Simeone scored all four goals against his father’s former team as Hellas Verona routed Lazio 4-1.