Mahomes, Chiefs struggling with significant turnover problem

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes takes the blame for his two turnovers against Tennessee trying too hard to make something happen. That still leaves the Kansas City Chiefs with a big turnover problem. It’s an issue this team hadn’t dealt with much in hosting the AFC championship game the past three seasons. The Chiefs turned the ball over three times Sunday, losing 27-3 to Tennessee. The Titans turned an interception of Mahomes and his fumble into 10 points late in the first half. Kansas City has one more turnover already this season than the 16 giveaways all of 2020.