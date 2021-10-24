Pakistan crushes India with 10-wicket win at T20 World Cup

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pakistan has crushed India by 10 wickets for the first-ever victory against its archrival in a T20 World Cup game. Captain Babar Azam (68 not out) and Mohammad Rizwan (79 not out) struck superb unbeaten half centuries and eased Pakistan to 152-0 in 17.5 overs in Group 2 of the Super 12s. Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi (3-31) had earlier rattled India’s top order by removing both openers in his first two overs before skipper Virat Kohli’s 57 off 49 balls took the 2007 champion to 151-7. Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl.