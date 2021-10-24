Seth Curry has 28 points help 76ers beat Thunder, 115-103

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Seth Curry scored 28 points to help the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-103 on Sunday night. Joel Embiid added 22 points and nine rebounds for Philadelphia. The 76ers are off to a 2-1 start as they work through issues with Ben Simmons, the point guard the team listed as out because of personal reasons. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points, and rookie Josh Giddey had 19 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals for the Thunder. They are 0-3. Curry scored 23 points in the first quarter and made 6 of 7 3-pointers to help the 76ers take a 36-26 lead.