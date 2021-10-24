Swiss skier Odermatt wins GS opener; American Radamus 6th

By ERIC WILLEMSEN

Associated Press

SÖLDEN, Austria (AP) — Swiss skier Marco Odermatt edged surprise first-run leader Roland Leitinger of Austria by .07 of a second to win the season-opening men’s World Cup giant slalom. The Swiss skier was .21 behind in third after the opening leg but used an attacking second run for the victory. Faivre dropped to 11th and Leitinger had to settle for second. Defending overall and GS World Cup champion Alexis Pinturault was fifth. American racer River Radamus finished a career-best sixth. He said he “just really wanted to go in the season charging and leave it all out there.”