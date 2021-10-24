Wolfsburg fires coach van Bommel after 13 games in charge

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Wolfsburg has fired coach Mark van Bommel after just 13 games in charge to make him the first Bundesliga coach to lose his job this season. The former Netherlands midfielder won all of his first four league games in charge as Wolfsburg briefly led the league but leaves on an eight-game winless run following a 2-0 loss to Freiburg on Saturday. Wolfsburg chief executive Jörg Schmadtke says the management wasn’t convinced that van Bommel was the right coach to turn around the team’s poor form. Wolfsburg is eighth in the Bundesliga and last in its Champions League group.