Hofmann nets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets defeat Dallas 4-1

By NICOLE KRAFT
Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gregory Hofmann scored his first NHL goal and added an assist, leading the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars. The Blue Jackets won for the second time in three games. Oliver Bjorkstrand added a goal and his 100th career assist, and Zach Werenski finished with a goal and assist. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 31 shots and is unbeaten in four starts this season. Tyler Seguin scored and Braden Holtby made 22 saves for the Stars.

