Madrid excels as Barcelona struggles, Atlético stutters

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid, Real Sociedad and Sevilla are the ones getting things done in the Spanish League. It’s close at the top of the standings after 10 matches with six teams within three points of the lead. Madrid is the powerhouse looking the best as defending champion Atlético Madrid stutters because of its unusual defensive problems and Barcelona continues to struggle without Lionel Messi. Sociedad and Sevilla are the outsiders showing the most potential so far. Sociedad has 21 points from 10 matches. Madrid and Sevilla are a point behind with a game in hand.