Blackhawks to hold briefing on sexual assault investigation

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

The Chicago Blackhawks are holding a briefing to discuss the findings of an investigation into allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player in 2010. Team owner Rocky Wirtz, CEO Danny Wirtz and former federal prosecutor Reid Schar are scheduled to speak. Schar was in charge of the investigation that the team pledged to make the findings of public. The team’s announcement of the briefing made no mention of president of hockey operations and general manager Stan Bowman. TSN reported that Bowman was involved in a meeting 11 years ago that informed team officials of the assault.