Charlie Morton done for World Series after breaking leg

HOUSTON (AP) — Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton is done for the World Series after leaving with a broken right calf bone in the third inning of the opener. With the Braves leading 5-0, Morton came up hobbling on the mound after striking out Jose Altuve on a 2-2 curveball to begin the bottom of the third. The right-hander grabbed at his leg and was replaced by lefty reliever A.J. Minter, who was given as much time as he needed to warm up. Morton was hit on the leg by Yuli Gurriel’s grounder leading off the second inning but remained in the game. Morton completed the inning and started the third, but by then the leg began to swell.