Curry scores 23, Warriors top Thunder to remain unbeaten

By CLIFF BRUNT
AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 23 points and the Golden State Warriors remained unbeaten, rallying in the second half to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 106-98. Andrew Wiggins had 21 points and Damion Lee scored 20 for the Warriors, who have opened the season with four straight wins. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points on 11-of-19 shooting for the winless Thunder. Oklahoma City led by 11 points at halftime and by 12 midway through the third quarter before Golden State began chipping away.

Associated Press

