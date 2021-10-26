Davis, Westbrook lead Lakers by Spurs minus James, 125-121

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 125-121 overtime win over the San Antonio Spurs with LeBron James sidelined. Davis had 35 points and 17 rebounds, and Westbrook had added 33 points and 10 rebounds. Westbrook scored 15 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Dejounte Murray had 21 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds for his fifth career triple-double, and he missed a jumper in the closing seconds that would have won it for the Spurs. Jakob Poeltl added 27 points and 14 rebounds for San Antonio.