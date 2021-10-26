Gobert leads Jazz over Nuggets 122-110 as Jokic gets hurt

By MATTHEW COLES

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Rudy Gobert had 23 points and 16 rebounds and Donovan Mitchell added 22 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 122-110 win over the Denver Nuggets in a game where Nikola Jokic left with a knee injury. The reigning NBA MVP had 24 points in just 15 first-half minutes before he got hurt. Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic each contributed 15 for the Jazz, who moved to 3-0 on the season. Two minutes before halftime, Jokic banged knees with Gobert and stayed down holding his right leg. He eventually got up with assistance and limped to the locker room. He will be examined again, but initial injury report was a knee contusion.