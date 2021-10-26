Hazard scores 2, leads Dortmund into 3rd round of German Cup

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Defending champion Borussia Dortmund reached the third round of the German Cup with a 2-0 victory over second-division club Ingolstadt. Julian Brandt set up substitute Thorgan Hazard for both goals after the Belgium forward came on in the 71st minute. Hertha Berlin progressed earlier with a 3-1 win at fourth-division club Preußen Münster. Dominik Szoboszlai’s strike before the break was enough for Leipzig to win 1-0 at fourth-division club Babelsberg. Former Bundesliga club Schalke was knocked out with a 1-0 loss at third-division club 1860 Munich. Hoffenheim routed second-division club Holstein Kiel 5-1 at home.