Jets place linebackers Sherwood, Cashman on IR

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets placed linebackers Jamien Sherwood and Blake Cashman on injured reserve. The moves Tuesday are the latest hits to an already depleted unit. Both Sherwood and Cashman were hurt last Sunday during New York’s 54-13 loss at New England in a game starting inside linebacker C.J. Mosley missed with a hamstring injury. Sherwood ruptured an Achilles tendon and is out for the season. Cashman injured his groin and lands on IR for the second time this season. New York also signed linebacker LaRoy Reynolds to the practice squad. Safety Jarrod Wilson was signed to the active roster safety Adrian Colbert was released.