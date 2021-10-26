Lazard is latest Packers WR to go on reserve/COVID-19 list

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay’s decimated receiving group has taken one more hit as the Packers prepare to face the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals. Allen Lazard joined 2020 All-Pro wideout Davante Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. Adams went on the list Monday. Lazard’s potential absence would make it even tougher for the Packers to maintain their uncanny level of success in games Adams has missed. Adams has sat out six games since 2019 because of injury. The Packers have won them all.