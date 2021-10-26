NFL not planning to issue report on Washington Football Team

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL is not going to issue a report on its 10-month investigation into allegations the Washington Football Team engaged in harassment and abuse because of its promise to protect the identities of those who testified, Commissioner Roger Goodell said. Speaking around 7 p.m. after the first day of the NFL meetings for the 32 owners, Goodell said the league wanted to protect the roughly 150 former employees who spoke to outside counsel Beth Wilkinson, who conducted the NFL investigation. He said the NFL did release a summary of the investigation and that Washington owner Daniel Snyder has not been allowed to handle any of the day-to-day operations.