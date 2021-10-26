PGA Tour heads from Japan to Bermuda in slow week for golf

By The Associated Press

The Bermuda Championship has the stage to itself in golf this week. The tournament usually is held opposite the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai. But that’s been canceled for the second straight year because of COVID-19 travel restrictions. The LPGA Tour is not playing its event in Taiwan. The European Tour and PGA Tour Champions are off this week. The Bermuda Championship doesn’t have much of a field. Patrick Reed is the only player from the top 25 in the world who will be at Port Royal. The winner gets an invitation to the Masters and full FedEx Cup points.