Rauf’s 4-22 helps Pakistan to 5-wicket win over New Zealand

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Fast bowler Haris Rauf compiled a career-best 4-22 to help Pakistan rally for a five-wicket victory over injury-hit New Zealand at the T20 World Cup. Rauf’s variations kept New Zealand to 134-8 in its opening Group 1 game after Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to field. The experience of Shoaib Malik and power-hitting of Asif Ali then quashed New Zealand’s hopes of a late comeback and carried Pakistan to 136-5 in 18.4 overs to earn the team its second victory in three days.