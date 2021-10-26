South Africa cruises to 8-wicket win over West Indies

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — South Africa played without opener Quinton de Kock and still beat the West Indies by eight wickets in the T20 World Cup. De Kock made himself unavailable after Cricket South Africa ordered all of its players to take a knee at the tournament in support of the Black Lives Matter movement an hour before the game. The two-time champion West Indies struggled before reaching 143-8 after being put in to bat. Reeza Hendicks proved to be a solid replacement for de Kock before Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen led South Africa to 144-2 with 10 balls to spare for its first win in the tournament.