4 teams tied in Spain after Madrid held; Falcao downs Barça

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Draws by Real Madrid and Sevilla have left four teams tied for lead in the Spanish league. Barcelona is nowhere near the top after yet another loss. The Catalan club was defeated 1-0 by Rayo Vallecano with veteran striker Radamel Falcao scoring the winner in the first half. Madrid was held by Osasuna to a scoreless draw at home. Sevilla couldn’t manage more than a 1-1 result at Mallorca. Real Betis joined them at the top with a 4-1 win over Valencia. Sociedad also has 21 points atop the standings. It visits Celta Vigo on Thursday.