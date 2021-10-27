All Blacks set to play European powers in tour like no other

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

The All Blacks players are into their 11th straight week away from home and it’s an endurance battle that might yet prove tougher than what they encounter on the field during their end-of-year rugby tour. The world’s most famous rugby team have been in Australia and the Unites States and are now in Europe for games against Wales, Italy, Ireland and France. The injury-hit Welsh are first up on Saturday and they will be without New Zealand-born center Willis Halaholo after he tested positive for the coronavirus. The All Blacks didn’t need that withdrawal to ram home the stark realities of this tour during a pandemic.