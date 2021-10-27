Barça fires Koeman; 4 teams tied in Spain after Madrid draws

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Draws by Real Madrid and Sevilla have left four teams tied for the lead in the Spanish league and another Barcelona loss left coach Ronald Koeman out of a job. The Catalan club fired Koeman shortly after the team’s 1-0 loss at Rayo Vallecano. The defeat followed a 2-1 home loss to rival Real Madrid in the “clásico” at the Camp Nou Stadium on Sunday. Madrid was held to a scoreless draw by Osasuna at home. Sevilla couldn’t manage more than a 1-1 result at Mallorca. Real Betis joined them at the top with a 4-1 win over Valencia. Sociedad also has 21 points atop the standings.