Barcelona struggles in 1-0 loss to Rayo in Spanish league

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Veteran striker Radamel Falcao has added to Barcelona’s struggles by scoring the winner in Rayo Vallecano’s 1-0 victory in the Spanish league. Barcelona’s second consecutive defeat left it winless in away matches and only ninth in the standings with 15 points from 10 games. The Catalan club had lost to Real Madrid in the “clásico” at home on Sunday. It was the fifth straight home win for promoted Rayo. It moved to fourth place with 19 points from 11 matches, two points from leader Real Sociedad with an extra game. Barcelona had not gone five consecutive away matches without a win in nearly 20 years.