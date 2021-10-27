Browns’ Mayfield tests shoulder, hopes to play vs Steelers

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield hated missing one start because of his shoulder injury and doesn’t want to sit again. Mayfield said he’ll practice Wednesday to test his injured left shoulder, and if all goes well he intends to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Mayfield sat out last Thursday’s victory over the Denver Broncos with a torn labrum and broken bone in his non-throwing shoulder. The 26-year-old initially injured his shoulder while attempting to make a tackle on Sept. 19 against Houston and then made it worse when he got tripped up and bent his arm back Oct. 17 in a loss to Arizona.