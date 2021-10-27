Flyers score twice in 3rd, win 5-3 to hand Oilers 1st loss

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Cam Atkinson scored two goals and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-3. Claude Giroux, Nate Thompson and Sean Couturier also scored for the Flyers. Carter Hart made 34 saves against his hometown team in Philadelphia’s first road game this season. Tyson Barrie, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman scored for the Oilers in their first loss after starting 5-0. Mikko Koskinen stopped 29 shots. The Flyers went ahead 4-3 four minutes into the third period when Atkinson scored his sixth of the season. Couturier added an empty-netter in the final minute.