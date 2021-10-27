Lucas Hernández wins appeal, escapes prison time in Spain

MADRID (AP) — France defender Lucas Hernández will not spend time in prison for violating a restraining order after successfully winning an appeal in Spain. The Bayern Munich player had his six-month prison sentence turned into a fine of $111,000. He can’t commit another crime in the next four years for the ruling to remain valid. The ruling came a day before Hernández had to voluntarily turn himself in to authorities to start serving time. He showed up in court in Madrid last week to be handed the court order to voluntarily turn himself in. Hernández was arrested after a domestic violence incident in Spain in 2017.