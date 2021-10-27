Payet snatches equalizer for Marseille in 1-1 draw with Nice

TROYES, France (AP) — Dimitri Payet has scored his sixth goal this season to secure a 1-1 draw for Marseille against Nice in their rescheduled French league game. Payet’s equalizer came in the 42nd minute after Amine Gouiri gave Nice the lead. Third-place Nice kept a two-point lead over Marseille in the standings, nine points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain. Nice hosted the game on a neutral ground at the Stade de l’Aube in Troyes and without fans because of the crowd trouble that forced the match to be abandoned in August. Nice was handed a two-point penalty, with one suspended, following the incidents.