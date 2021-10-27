Staley hopes changes benefit Chargers’ special teams units

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have made improvement in many areas during Brandon Staley’s first season as coach, but special teams continues to be one department that generates major concerns. Staley is hoping a new returner and kicker help turn things around. The Chargers signed return specialist Andre Roberts during their bye last week. On Tuesday, they brought in kicker Dustin Hopkins following a tryout. Both will make their debuts on Sunday when Los Angeles hosts New England.