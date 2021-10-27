Titans’ improved D sacking more QBs, allowing fewer points

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans’ defense is much improved over a year ago, thanks to some new players and holdovers playing better. The Titans are coming off its best game this season. They forced three turnovers, had a season-high four sacks and held Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a career-low passer rating. The improvement isn’t a one-game wonder. The Titans rank 10th in the NFL with 17 sacks. That’s two off their total for 2020, when they ranked 30th. They’re also giving up fewer points as they prepare to visit Indianapolis.