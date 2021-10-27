Vikings’ pass defense faces daunting stretch, minus Peterson

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Patrick Peterson has been a steadying influence on Minnesota’s revamped secondary this season. The eight-time Pro Bowler has provided wise leadership and sound pass coverage. The Vikings are about to find out how much of an impact Peterson has had. He’ll miss at least the next three games with a hamstring injury. The Vikings host Dallas on Sunday night. The Cowboys are the NFL’s highest-scoring team. Second-year cornerback Cameron Dantzler will slide into the starting lineup for Peterson. The Vikings set to face a stretch of high-powered offenses. The Ravens, Chargers and Packers follow the Cowboys on the schedule.