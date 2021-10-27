World Series notebook: Home team finally wins at home

HOUSTON (AP) — The home team has finally won another game in its own ballpark in the World Series. The Houston Astros ended a five-game losing streak in Series games at Minute Maid Park with a 7-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 2. It is the first time for a home ballpark winner since 2018. All six games of last year’s World Series were played at a neutral site in Arlington, Texas, when all postseason games were played in a bubble because of the pandemic. Washington beat Houston in a seven-game Series in 2019 when the visiting team won every game for the first time.