Bengals’ big-play Chase presents daunting task for 1-5 Jets

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Ja’Marr Chase is catching passes at a record pace and leaving defensive backs frustrated and embarrassed along the way. The Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver has 754 yards receiving which is the most by a player through his first seven NFL games. The fifth overall pick in the NFL draft in April has 35 catches and leads the league with six receptions of at least 40 yards. Next up is the 1-5 Jets who have struggled against the pass while ranking 25th in the NFL and could be in for a long day at MetLife Stadium trying to keep pace with Chase.