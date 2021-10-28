Bob Ferry, GM of Bullets’ title team in 1978, dies at 84

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Ferry, a two-time NBA executive of the year who was general manager for the Washington Bullets when they won their only championship in 1978, has died. He was 84. Washington coach Wes Unseld Jr. announced Ferry’s death before Wednesday night’s game at Boston. Ferry became the team’s GM in 1973 and held that position until 1990. Ferry was the father of Danny Ferry, a star at Duke who was picked No. 2 overall in the 1989 draft and later became a GM as well.