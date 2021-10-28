Cardinals’ undefeated start ends with miscommunication

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury called the safest play he could with the clock winding down. A back-shoulder throw from Kyler Murray to A.J. Green would give the Cardinals a chance at a touchdown and keep their undefeated season in tact. If the pass failed, Arizona would still have enough time to try for a tying field goal. The plan ran into one big snag: Green never turned around. Rasul Douglas intercepted Murray’s pass in the end zone with 12 seconds left when Green failed to turn around, ending Arizona’s undefeated season with a 24-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers.