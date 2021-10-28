Clemson’s Swinney: Getting treated like he has the ‘plague’

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says fans of his football program don’t know how to act or what to say with the Tigers struggling through their season. Swinney says normally friendly faces now avoid his gaze and he gets plenty of “praying for you” texts as the once-mighty Tigers have been humbled this season. Clemson looks to bounce back from its 27-17 loss to No. 17 Pittsburgh when the Tigers face Florida State on Saturday. The Tigers have won the last five against the Seminoles. Florida State is trending in the other direction with three straight win after opening the season with four losses in a row.