Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:21 AM

England opens women’s Euros against Austria at Old Trafford

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England will open the Women’s European Championship against Austria on July 6 at Old Trafford. The draw for the tournament also pitted host nation England with British rival Northern Ireland and Norway in Group A. Record eight-time European champion Germany is in Group B with Spain, Finland and Denmark, which lost in the 2017 final. The Netherlands is in Group C with Sweden, Russia and Switzerland. Group D features France, Italy, Belgium and Iceland. The top two from each group advances to the quarterfinals. The final is at Wembley Stadium on July 31.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content