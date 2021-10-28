Game 3 a throwback with batters facing pitchers for 1st time

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Game 3 of the World Series will be a bit of a throwback to the days before interleague play and players frequently changing teams. None of the Atlanta Braves have faced Houston starter Luis Garcia. The only Astros player who has hit against Braves starter Ian Anderson is Marwin Gonzalez, who is 0 for 3. This weekend could make the final general plate appearances by pitchers in major league history. Garcia, 0 for 6 at the plate in his big league career, will borrow a bat from teammate Yordan Álvarez for his trips to the plate in the National League city.